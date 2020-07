ST. LOUIS – Bob Ross fans can now watch “The Joy of Painting” for free. All episodes of his show will be streaming for free on the app Tubi.tv.

Bob Ross, the iconic art teacher and television host, died in 1995.

Joan Kowalski of Bob Ross, Inc says a third of “The Joy of Painting” episodes are already on the app and the rest will be there soon.

Kowalski says there has been a heightened awareness of Bob Ross over the last few months due to COVID-19.