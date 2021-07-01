Judge appoints new special prosecutor in Tisaby case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A judge will allow the special prosecutor to withdraw from the perjury and evidence tampering case against a former FBI agent who was hired by St. Louis’ top prosecutor to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Judge Michael Stelzer posted the decision late Wednesday. He appointed Robert Russell, a western Missouri prosecutor, to take over from Gerard Carmody, a private attorney in St. Louis, in the case against William Don Tisaby. Russell is the Republican prosecuting attorney in Johnson County.

Tisaby is accused of lying in a March 2018 deposition leading up to Greitens’ criminal trial. Greitens, a Republican, was governor at the time.

