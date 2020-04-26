Judge eases ballot requirements for 3rd party candidates

Disney theme parks in the U.S. have been shuttered since mid-March and could remain that way until the beginning of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus health emergency, according to one analyst at global financial firm UBS.

In a report released to clients Monday and obtained by several media outlets, including USA Today and the Los Angeles Times, John Hodulik estimated that the Walt Disney Co. will not reopen Disneyland in Anaheim or Walt Disney World in Florida until Jan. 1.