Judge helps halt evictions in St. Louis County through June

CLAYTON, Mo. – A judge has extended a moratorium on evictions in St. Louis County until June 30, 2021. The health hazards and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic mean that it is important to keep people in their homes. The federal government has made $30 million available to St. Louis County landlords to help pay rents.

The order from the St. Louis County Circuit Court extends to evictions from April 5, 2021. The backdated order helps protect people who were facing eviction after the moratorium expired and a new order was enacted. The St. Louis County Council passed a new eviction moratorium bill on April 27.

There was a gap that would have allowed evictions to continue until the new order was enacted on May 12. The new order from the St. Louis County Circuit Court eliminates that gap.

The bill temporarily stops 600 evictions that resumed earlier this month. The council voted 4 to 2 to approve the measure which enforces the guidance from federal health officials regarding halting evictions.

Evictions have been halted in St. Louis County since September 4, 2020.