ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has ordered St. Louis County to pay $300,000 to two people who sued after police barged into their home with guns drawn and without a warrant in what the court previously deemed a “severe, warrantless intrusion.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri says the final judgment was entered Thursday against the county, ordering it to pay Jon Luer and Andrea Steinebach for damages stemming from the home intrusion.

The ACLU says Luer and Steinebach were awoken about 3 a.m. on July 10, 2016, to find armed officers in their hallway. The two officers also interrogated the couple’s teenage son over unpaid cab fare and searched his room.