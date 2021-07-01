Judge Paul Wilson takes over as Missouri chief justice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Supreme Court Judge Paul Wilson is starting a new role as the state’s chief justice. Wilson began a two-year term Thursday as the top judge, succeeding Judge George Draper, who remains on the court. Missouri’s chief justice position rotates every two years.

Wilson was a longtime aide to former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, both in the governor’s office and when Nixon served as attorney general. Nixon appointed Wilson to temporarily fill a vacancy on the Cole County Circuit Court in 2010 and then appointed him to the Supreme Court in December 2012.

