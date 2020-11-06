Judge rejects Stenger co-conspirator’s request for early release

ST. LOUIS – A judge has rejected a bid for an early release from prison by a co-conspirator of disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
Our partners at the Post- Dispatch reported that starting back in July John Rallo filed a series of requests for early release, citing his thyroid cancer diagnosis and his fear of contracting the coronavirus while in prison.
Rallo then contracted COVID-19 and recovered while the judge was considering his requests.
The 55-year-old was sentenced to 17 months for donating tens of thousands of dollars to Stenger in exchange for receiving business from the county.
Latest headlines:
- 63 die in Juarez from COVID-19 as border city prepares for weekend shutdown
- St. Charles County marina files federal lawsuit nearly month after fire
- It’s finally a girl! Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome first daughter
- Illinois sets new record for COVID-19 cases as 75 counties at warning level
- Firefighter called hero after rescuing pilot stuck in tree