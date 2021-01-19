Judge sets bail for James Mast, father of Missouri 4-year-old who died

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – The father of a 4-year-old child who reportedly died of abuse at the hands of a neighbor couple who believed the child had a “demon” in her has been granted a half-million-dollar bail on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death.

James Mast may be released from the Benton County Jail if he posts a $500,000 bond and meets a list of requirements stipulated by Judge Mark Pilley today (1-19-2021), online court records indicate.

He must also stay in the custody of his brother Ken Mast, have no contact with co-defendants, observe travel restrictions, wear an electronic ankle monitor, take regular drug tests, not possess a firearm, alcohol, or controlled substance.

Court records state that Pilley set the bond to free Mast from jail in consideration of the defendant’s ability to pay, the nature and circumstances of the offense, family ties in the area, employment, length of residence, character, and lack of previous felony convictions.

His co-defendants Kourtney and Ethan Mast (no relation to James Mast, according to officials) were denied bail.

James Mast and Aumen are next scheduled to appear in court for hearings on March 2.

Ethan Mast is back in court on April 21.

James Mast’s wife Mary is to appear on Feb. 2 for a hearing. She is also charged with child endangerment, plus a charge of domestic assault. Mary Mast is also held in the Benton County Jail without bond.