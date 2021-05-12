June Cardinals game tickets available to general public

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are offering single-game tickets for home games in June to the general public.
Tickets for the games against the Cincinnati Reds on June 3-6 and the two games against the Cleveland Indians on June 8-9 go on sale Friday, May 14.
This announcement comes as Busch Stadium is now allowed to double its capacity.
Fans will receive a variety of promotional giveaways as they enter. On June 3, fans can get a Cardinals Nolan Arenado Decal from Shelter Insurance. Fans attending the games on June 4, June 5, and June 6 will receive an Adult Mystery Player Road Alternate Blue Jersey courtesy of Old Dominion Freight Line. On June 8 and June 9, fans will receive a free Cardinals Bucket Hat.
Go to cardinals.com for tickets or call the ticket booth at 314-345-9000.