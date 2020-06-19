Juneteenth celebrations happening around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – As it takes on a more national, and even global perspective people have been celebrating Juneteenth all around the country.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. However, even after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation and declared all enslaved people free on paper January 1, 1863, that hadn’t necessarily been in practice.

By 1980 Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas and right now there is a widened interest in African Americans embracing their history, making June 19 a more symbolic part of the country’s history.

African Americans and others mark Juneteenth as a celebration of African American freedom much like Independence Day observed on the Fourth of July.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lyda Krewson declared, June 19 “Juneteenth Day” in the city of St. Louis. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also has made this a paid holiday for county workers.

As city and county leaders push to really recognize this day, there are a lot of celebrations around St. Louis set to take place.

Juneteenth Events:

Expect US Rally Juneteenth Celebration

Expect US Juneteenth Celebration will be held at 1200 Market Street and Tucker at 5:00 p.m

Juneteenth People’s Rally

Juneteenth People’s Rally will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Church on North Grand Boulevard

East St. Louis Juneteenth Motorcade

The motorcade route begins at 11:00 a.m on 89th Street and State Street ending at the East St. Louis City Hall building followed by a flag-raising ceremony at 12:00 p.m.