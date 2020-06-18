Juneteenth Celebrations

ST. LOUIS – Juneteenth is a celebration of the official end to slavery in America after Union forces won the Civil War and Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865 to Union General Ulysses S. Grant.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas got word of their new freedom — June 19, 1865. Now this date is celebrated annually by Black communities.

Cherokee Street Juneteenth Celebration – The third annual celebration goes from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Juneteenth People’s Rally – The rally begins at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John’s Church on North Grand Boulevard.

East St. Louis Juneteenth Motorcade – The motorcade route begins at 89th Street and State Street towards Collinsville Avenue and ends at the East St. Louis City Hall Building at 301 River Park Dr. The motorcade begins at 11:00 a.m. Then in front of city hall at noon there will be a flag-raising ceremony.

Black Lives Matter Demonstration at Christian Hospital – From 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Christian Hospital and Northwest HealthCare employees, BJC HealthCare leadership and board members will gather at the Christian Hospital Detrick Building main entrance where Christian Hospital President Rick Stevens will address the group. There will then be a moment of silence where everyone will kneel as a group for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Juneteenth Ride for Freedom – Board of Aldermen President Reed is hosting a car parade Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The car parade will begin in the Schnucks parking lot at Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

Expect US Juneteenth Celebration – Beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Tucker Boulevard Expect US will have vendors and more as they celebrate Juneteenth “out loud.”

“Juneteenth Celebration & Social Justice Call to Action” Rally and March – New Life in Christ Church, United Congregations of the Metro East and the O’Fallon, Illinois NAACP are hosting a rally and march Friday. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon, Ill. city hall.

Juneteenth Peace Rally – Remember the 400 is hosting a peace rally Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The family friendly event will be at 6951 Olive Blvd. in the EyeSeeMe parking lot.

Silence the Hate Juneteenth Solidarity March – The march and voter registration event begins at 6:00 p.m. in East St. Louis at the corner of 25th Street. It will end at the East St. Louis Board of Education Building.