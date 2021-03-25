Jurassic Quest Drive Thru dinosaur experience coming to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, is coming to the St. Louis area in April.

The exhibit will feature more than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs and an audio tour. The animatronic dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

Jurassic Quests says although the drive-thru experience means guests will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus!

There will also be an exhibit with baby dinosaurs.

The exhibit will be in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre from April 9-25.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee in the event of a show cancellation

To attend, you will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com.