Jurors reach a verdict in Harvey Weinstein's New York trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves the courtroom in New York City criminal court on January 6, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Jurors reached a verdict Monday in the Harvey Weinstein trial in New York. The verdict will be read soon in court.

The disgraced movie mogul was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape and one count criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Jurors deliberated for 26.5 hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning.

An earlier motion for a mistrial filed by the defense earlier Monday was denied.

The charges were based on Miriam Haley’s testimony that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006 and Jessica Mann’s testimony that he raped her twice during an abusive relationship.

Weinstein’s defense, led by Donna Rotunno, has argued that the sexual encounters were consensual. The defense team pointed to friendly messages that the women sent to Weinstein after the alleged attacks.