Jury trials resume in St. Louis County today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Jury trials resume in the county today, they will resume in the city on April 23, after the pandemic put a pause on getting those accused of serious crimes in front of a judge.

This comes on the heels of multiple riots breaking out at the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

At least 60 inmates escaped from their cells, broke windows, set fires and threw things from the third-floor down to the ground. City officials said detainees became non-compliant, with no court dates being one of the reasons for the chaos.

Similar incidents happened three times within the past few months.

The county is taking several measures to ensure the safety and health of all involved with a jury trial. Employees, judges, outside attorneys, litigants or jurors who enter the courthouse will have to have their temperature taken, wear a mask and keep social distancing. They will use three courtrooms for each trial and separate spectators, families, and witnesses by using a video feed. They’ve added a plastic shield to separate the judge, attorneys, bailiff stations, and the court reporter. Each courtroom will be sanitized daily, and witness tables and microphones will be wiped down between each speaker.

The US Constitution and Missouri law both guarantee the accused a speedy trial. Because time limits for a speedy trial were exceeded during the pandemic, About 100 cases are scheduled to go to trial in the coming months. 

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News