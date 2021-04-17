‘Just Between Friends’ holds affordable shopping event in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Saturday was the start of a sale happening at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Just Between Friends (JBF) St. Charles County is holding a family event to give families the things they need and more at an affordable price.

At the sale, families enjoyed buying quality items at an affordable price. Organizers say everything is 50-90% off retail prices.

For the items that dont sell, consigners can donate them to Butterfly Haven where they will go to local foster families.

It wasn’t just parents at the sale either.

Keeyna McCall works at a preschool and made the trek from Overland to St. Charles County.

“I found lots of little toys for my kids at work,” McCall said.

Masks were mandatory and JBF kept space between shoppers for social distancing.

Mccall said with the stresses of the pandemic, it’s nice to get out to support a positive event while engaging safely with the community.

“It’s a fun environment. It’s bright,” McCall said. “Finding lots of things meeting new people with the same interests especially with what’s going on right now.”

If you couldn’t make it out Saturday, you can still enjoy the sales from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.