Just for kids: Local business offers after-school P.E. classes for children during pandemic

CLAYTON, Mo. – No gym class? No problem.

A local fitness facility is offering after-school physical education for children.

TruFusion in Clayton recently began the program, which is open to middle school students.

“Basically, what they would do in a P.E. class at school. We want to keep them active. We want to keep them engaged. We want to make sure that they know that physical fitness is still a priority,” TruFusion instructor Nicole Milliano said.

Participants say the classes, offered three times a week, give them something to look forward to after a long day of virtual learning.

“With online learning, we don’t have a lot of room to work out, and release a lot of energy. And well, here? I can,” Max Nashan, 11, said.

Nashan is a sixth-grade student at Wydown Middle School in Clayton. His friend, 11-year-old Jack Liebermann, welcomes the after-school PE classes.

“I would just be at home, just trying to do wall sits and stuff like that. But here, I can actually use equipment and stuff. And be with other people,” Liebermann said.

The classes incorporate a variety of exercises and equipment, starting with a quick warm up, followed by burpees, jumping jacks, and drills.

“I really like the ropes. It releases a lot of energy,” Nashan said.

One of the most notable aspects of the workouts: the location. When TruFusion re-opened in mid-June, it moved its classes next door to a multi-story, open-air garage. Cycling, yoga, barre, Pilates, and other classes are set up in accordance with CDC guidelines, with social distancing and sanitization being key staples.

Nashan’s mother, a TruFusion member, says the arrangement has given her—and her son—peace of mind.

“I’ve never been so grateful for a garage,” Mina Nashan said. “He’s around other kids. But they’re spaced out. There’s air. It’s upbeat. And it gives him something to look forward to.”

After-school yoga classes are also offered for children. For more information on the schedule and rates, visit TruFusion.com.