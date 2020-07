ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police say they spotted a 3-year-old wandering the streets in her nightgown last night. She told Officer Morales that she snuck out to get some fresh air and have some fun while her mom was asleep.

Police were able to find the girl’s home and spoke to her mother. They did not see find any signs of neglect or abuse at the home. Officers say that her mother had tried every method available to childproof the home and block the girl from leaving unattended.