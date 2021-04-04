‘Just horrific’: Mother of man shot, killed in Dellwood said daughter passed away earlier that morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A family is heartbroken and confused after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in Dellwood outside of a local food market Saturday night.

The victim’s name was Sean Moore. He was a father of two and the youngest of four siblings to his mother Felicia Moore.

His murder came not even 24 hours after she lost her oldest daughter earlier that morning. The overwhelming amount of pain.

“It was just shocking,” Felicia said. “That day was just horrific and unbelievable and numbing.

Her oldest, Talisha, succumbed to her battle with epilepsy at 34 years old. Sean was shot multiple times in the back and killed in front of a nearby food market.

“He just went to the store to grab an item and was going to come back, and he didn’t make it back,” Moore said.

North County Police Cooperative said Moore was shot with a rifle. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Just hours before, he was comforting his mother Felicia after the loss of his oldest sister, early that same morning.

“He kept saying you’re a good mother. We love you,” Felicia said. “You did everything you could do. Don’t blame yourself, and he just kept hugging me. He said it throughout that time, but that was the last time. He squeezed me so hard, and he said I love you.”

It all happened Easter weekend when Felicia said she was planning to get off work and enjoy herself and her kids.

“So it was kind of horrific and cold-hearted to do it on Easter weekend and you didn’t even know what we were going through. He was already suffering and a little piece of him was chipped off and dying because that’s his big sister,” Felicia said.

The North County Police Cooperative was able to identify and arrest the suspect, 24-year-old Travion Willis morning around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Major Ron Martin who led the investigation said, “I appreciate the effort of our team assigned to this case. They worked tirelessly throughout the night…”

“To me, they went above and beyond the call of duty and I felt that I was like special to them,” Felicia said.

A motive has not been released in the shooting.

“And then you know, d*** my baby and my oldest daughter are gone,” Felicia said. “It’s just going to be a reality, and I’m going to have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and rely on my support, and I’m just so happy I have it.”

Family members said Sean was a loving person with a big heart and an unforgettable smile. He was a wonderful father who will sadly leave behind two small children.

