‘Just scream’ and this website will save your stress

My wife Krista & I had a photo shoot at her studio it was quite fun! Here are a few of our favorite photos we got from the series. The Scream!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Have you ever been so stressed out you want to scream? Now you can. there is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want and then hang up. your call is recorded and saved on the “Just Scream!” website.

An elementary school teacher created the project to help people reduce stress. The hotline was launched just before election day and since then it’s received more than 70,000 phone calls. The hotline will stop accepting calls on January 21, 2021.

Call: 1-561-567-8431.