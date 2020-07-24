‘Just wear a mask, darn it’ St. Louis Mayor shares new steps the city may use to fight COVID-19

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson discussed the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the steps that St. Louis is willing to take to help stop the spread of the virus during her Facebook Live chat today. She said that more people should limit the sizes of gatherings and wear masks more often. If the trend in cases continues upward then the city may have to enforce more restrictions.

“The only other thing we can do is pull back on opening. We are really trying not to do that. As you all know we did pause increasing the size of large venues. We did that a week ago today,” said Mayor Krewson.

There were 98 new cases reported in St. Louis Thursday. The good news is that the number of hospitalizations is down in the region to 235 people with 51 in ICU and 31 on ventilators. The average over the last seven days for new hospitalizations is 38 people.

The increase in the number of cases over the last month is among people under 40-years-old. They make up around 60 percent of the cases. The number of cases is rising faster than the number of people going to the hospital. The young people with positive results are, in general, in better health.

St. Louis City and County instituted a mandatory mask order three weeks ago. The rest of the state does not have a mandate. The mayor says that there are a lot of people moving between areas. This echoes a statement made by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page this morning about the rise of cases in Missouri pushing up the numbers in the region.

Are more stay at home orders needed to bring COVID-19 numbers down?

“Maybe. But, at this point, I don’t think so. We are seeing increases in hospitalization numbers but not at the same rate as cases. Another stay at home order would be a very severe step to take. We would take some interim steps before we took that step. It is very difficult,” said Mayor Krewson. “The steps that you take. You have to be sure that people will do it. That they will go along with it. The people of St. Louis, the first time, had an eight-week stay-at-home order. It was long, it was difficult. But, it did help bring the numbers down. But, it did decimate many families and workers. We are trying to balance that. That is why we say, ‘Just wear a mask, darn it.'”

Mayor Krewson was asked by a commenter about how the city plans to enforce social distancing and wearing masks.

“We issued a number of letters early this week for some large businesses, primarily night clubs. They were not in compliance last weekend. All of those businesses have been contacted. We have not closed any of those businesses. But we do have the ability to do that.”