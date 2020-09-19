Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left her mark during visits to Washington University

ST. LOUIS – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg not only left a legacy in the U.S. Supreme Court, but she also left her mark at Washington University in St. Louis.

Ginsburg made two visits to the university, one in 1979 before she was appointed to the high court and another in 2001.

She was known as a fighter for social justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights.

According to Washington University, Ginsburg helped the conversations of quality around the campus during her visits. She met with students, staff and spent time lecturing to classes and the public.

Multiple lawmakers have released statements to honor Ginsburg’s legacy.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said:

“America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere – a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.”

U. S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois also reacted to Ginsburg’s death Friday.

“There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero—a 5‘1” giant who gave a voice to girls and women everywhere and moved the needle forward in our long fight toward justice and equality for all,” Duckworth said in a statement.



