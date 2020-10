ST. LOUIS- In just hours, the limited supply of Crocs X Justin Bieber with Drew sold out. The shoe company teamed up with Bieber to release the yellow clog today.

The Crocs went on sale at 12 ET and not long after, the company went on Twitter to post that due to high demand and to provide a fair experience to fans that were kicked out of the queue, it was pausing and restarting the event.

The yellow clog had eight custom Jibbitz charms and was selling for $59.99.