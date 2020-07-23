Justin Bieber reschedules St. Louis tour date for 2021

Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

ST. LOUIS – Justin Bieber has rescheduled his world tour stop to St. Louis. Originally the concert at Enterprise Center was on July 13, 2020, but due to the pandemic, the new date is July 25, 2021.

Tickets for Bieber’s new shows go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 6th at 10 a.m.

Bieber is donating $1.00 from each ticket purchased to the Bieber Foundation which focuses on supporting mental health wellness.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Kehlani and Jaden Smith were originally scheduled to tour with Bieber, but there will be different talent added to his tour at a later date.