Juvenile arrested in shooting of 10-year-old Festus boy

FESTUS, Mo. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 10-year-old boy Thursday, March 25 in Festus, Missouri.
The Festus Police Department said the scene of the shooting on Thursday had similar characteristics to the shooting of a parked Crystal City Police vehicle.
The juvenile was taken into custody on March 26 in Hillsboro. The juvenile has been charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
The boy was shot at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday while he was sleeping. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The Crystal City Police Department assisted in this investigation.