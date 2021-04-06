Juvenile attempts to steal vehicle running at Hazelwood gas pump

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A juvenile attempted to steal a vehicle Monday at about 8:00 p.m.

Hazelwood police said the attempt happened at a gas station in the 6000 block of Howdershell when the victim left his vehicle running at the pump.

The victim tried to stop the juvenile, but he was hit by his own vehicle.

The juvenile hit four other vehicles while trying to get away. Occupants of those vehicles were not injured.

When police arrived at the scene they found “several citizens had subdued” the juvenile.

The victim had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with more information regarding this case is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.