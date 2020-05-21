Breaking News
Juveniles taken into custody after stealing vehicle in Jennings

(File/Getty)

JENNINGS, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a car theft that involved 3 juveniles in Jennings. Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Mora Lane had several officers respond to the area.  When they heard a vehicle collision and shots fired, officers responded to Hildred Avenue and Granada Place.  Upon arrival, the officer found a stolen vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Three juveniles were taken into custody at the scene, including a 14-year-old female who had suffered a gunshot wound to a hand.  She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that the stolen vehicle was being chased by a pickup truck. The occupants of the truck fired at the stolen vehicle carrying the juveniles.

The pickup fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

