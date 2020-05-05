K-9 support their own during the pandemic

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Police officers are some of the front-line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic working to protect us, as we stay home to flatten the curve. The St. Charles County Police Department, they called on two of their own, to help support the officers during this tough time.

“What a month ago was extremely unusual for us has now become routine. I’ve seen the safety of our officers become a top priority, the safety of our officer’s family and the safety of the general public”, said Chief Kurt Fisz.

The stress can be great, but Chief Frisz has brought in back up.

“We’re very fortunate to have a couple of dynamic dogs on staff. Bonnie, a yellow lab who serves as an electronic detection specialist. Tank, a Hanoverian Hound is a patrol dog. But these days they’re pulling double duty, by also providing support for their fellow front-line workers.”

With the everyday stress of police work and the additional stress due to the pandemic, the dogs are providing much-needed support to the officers.

“In a few minutes with Bonnie and Tank, just a few minutes of playtime really goes a long way for the employees.”

In fact, Bonnie has special training to provide comfort during stressful situations. Part of her role and her job as a K-9 is to comfort children in times of an investigation. Now, her role includes providing affection, comfort, and some playtime to their fellow brothers and sisters in blue.