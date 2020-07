ST. LOUIS – An outbreak of COVID-19 at a summer camp near Branson, Missouri has caused it to close.

There are 82 Kanakuk campers and workers who have been infected. The number of infected has grown from 49 on Friday to 82 Monday.

Kanakuk officials sent a letter to parents tell them only the K-2 camp was affected by Covid-19.

All campers and staff are now at home.