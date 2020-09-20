Kanawha, Fayette, and Putnam counties move out of COVID-19 red tier

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported another 11 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 308.

The DHHR also moved Kanawha, Fayette, and Putnam counties to the orange tier for COVID-19 transmission rates, after being in the red.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department called the small move up a victory for Kanawha County, yet she says they are seeing more asymptomatic cases and a record number of hospitalization rates.

“We’re still seeing lots of cases I would not be surprised if we go back into the red,” she said.

Dr. Young was at West Virginia State University Saturday for a free COVID-19 testing event.

At around mid-afternoon there only about a dozen cars in line.

Still, Dr. Young says it could just be the nice fall weather, and not necessarily “COVID-19 fatigue.”

“We’ve already had 300 people come out, so while it looks slow for one of our events where we used to see 6, 7 or 800 people at a time, 300 is still good,” she said.

Most of the people 13 News spoke with at the event said they were there to get tested because they had come into contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive.

That’s why Dr. Young says testing is still important, and the only way for the county to keep ascending from red into a safer zone.

“The way to flatten that curve is to wear your mask, not go in congregate settings., make sure you’re washing your hands and come out and get tested,” she said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says since Wednesday they’ve tested 1500 people.

Their next free COVID-19 free testing event is Sunday the 20th, at the Lee Street office.