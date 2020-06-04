Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.

Kansas City advances measure to protect recording police

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City officials have advanced a measure meant to protect people who record police interactions with the public even if they’re ordered by officers to stop. The move follows the conviction of a man who recorded the violent arrest of a transgender woman by Kansas City officers who have since been charged with assault in the arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports that 52-year-old Roderick Reed last year recorded of the arrest – video that was key to indicting the officers. But Reed was later convicted of failing to obey a lawful order after police told him to stop recording and leave. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the misdemeanor. He remains free during his appeal.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News