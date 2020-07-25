Kansas City area urged to follow safe coronavirus practices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Health officials in Kansas City and three surrounding counties are urging residents to follow safe practices as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the region.

Leaders in Kansas City and Jackson County, Missouri, and in Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas issued a letter Friday saying front line workers are being overwhelmed by increasing coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which are higher than when the pandemic began in March and April.

They warned that if residents don’t social distance, wear masks and limit social gatherings more business closings and stronger restrictions are inevitable.