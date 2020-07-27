Kansas City man charged in shooting of woman riding an ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman as she rode on an all-terrain vehicle.

Prosecutors announced Monday that 38-year-old Glenn Darren Rucker is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 1 shooting of 41-year-old Sharon Heifner-Douglas.

The Kansas City Star reports that witnesses told police she was riding the ATV with her dog walking alongside her in the grass when a sport utility vehicle pulled up and fired shots at her.

The witnesses said they did not hear or see any conflict between anyone in the vehicle and Heifner-Douglas.