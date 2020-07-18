Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police

Mayor Quinton Lucas talks to demonstrators during a rally on the steps of city hall in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 5, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force on a public-facing, online dashboard in an effort to increase accountability, identify areas for improvement and build community trust.

Under a resolution that Lucas introduced this past week, the city manager would determine specific data points to request from the police department on a regular basis.

The Kansas City Star reports that the data would be used to create a performance management reporting dashboard.

The resolution will be heard in a committee on Tuesday and could be voted on by the City Council as soon as Friday.