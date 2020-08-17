Kansas City mayor spot checks social distancing at bars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City, Missouri’s mayor has been getting plenty of messages about people not following social distancing guidelines at bars, so he decided to check for himself.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Kansas City Star that on Saturday night, he spent two hours dropping by or looking into eight businesses throughout the city. His decision to spot check came after a video circulated online showing more than 100 people – most without masks – at an event in the Power & Light District.

Lucas found “one bad actor,” another that did an “outstanding” job following protocols, and most somewhere in the middle.