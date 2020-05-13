Kansas City police: 2 men found shot to death in home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 7-year-old was shot during an attempted burglary at a home in the 1800 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The child was with two other 12-year-olds during the attempt to break into a home Tuesday evening.

St. Louis Police say that a 23-year-old man banging and glass breaking from the rear of the home. He found the three boys coming into the home through a broken window. Police say the man fired a shot from his weapon in the direction of the suspects, fearing for his safety. The three boys started to run away.