Kansas City police: 2 men found shot to death in home

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  – Two men were found shot to death inside a home in northeastern Kansas City, and police were searching for suspects in the deaths.

Officers were called to the home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots, police said in a news release. Arriving officers were told that two people inside the home were hurt, and police found the two men unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The men died at the scene.

Police said they have no leads on a suspect, although homicide detectives were interviewing people who were nearby and canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses.

Police had not released the names of the two men killed by early Wednesday morning.

