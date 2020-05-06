Breaking News
IL: 2,838 deaths/ 65,962 cases; MO: 377 deaths/ 8,916 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Kansas City police make arrest in double shooting deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police in Kansas City say they have arrested a person suspected in back-to-back shooting deaths of two people.

The first shooting was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station in the Sheffield neighborhood in eastern Kansas City, police said. Medics who arrived on the scene found a man inside the gas station dead from gunshot wounds.

Within 10 minutes, another shooting was reported inside a nearby apartment, where another man was found dead, police said.

A suspect in both the shootings was soon taken into custody, police said. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or the victims or detailed a motive for the shootings.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News