Kansas City police say man found dead in middle of street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the middle of a Kansas City street with a head wound.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday for what was described as a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found a man near Thompson and Monroe avenues suffering from head trauma. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was not immediately released Monday.

A police spokeswoman, Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, said police collected evidence and canvassed the area looking for witnesses. No arrests had been reported by midmorning Monday.

