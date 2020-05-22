Kansas City woman dies a day after being shot in vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in southwestern Missouri, and parts of the state are bracing for potentially severe weather. KYTV reports that nearly 4 inches of rain fell Thursday and into Friday morning in Springfield, flooding several roadways. A car and an SUV became stuck in about 2 1/2 feet of water on Chestnut Expressway, but no one was hurt.

The National Weather Service says two more rounds of heavy rain were expected Friday. Severe weather also was reported across portions of south-central Missouri, and forecasters warned of possible storms throughout southern and western Missouri.