Breaking News
IL: 4,607 deaths/ 102,686 cases; MO: 661 deaths/ 11,340 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Kansas City woman dies a day after being shot in vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- A Kansas City woman died a day after being shot and hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Sarah Lowrey, 42, was found early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound inside a car parked outside of a home in the city’s Oak Park Northwest neighborhood, police said. Officers had been called to the area around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Lowrey died Wednesday at a hospital where she was being treated, police said in a news release. A police spokesman, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, said police have a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests had been reported by Friday morning.

Lowrey’s death marked the city’s 70th homicide this year, the Kansas City Star reported.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News