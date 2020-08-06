Kansas prison operator, phone provider to pay $3.7M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The operator of a privately run federal prison in Kansas and its phone provider have agreed to pay $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit filed by attorneys who alleged calls with their clients at the Leavenworth facility were illegally recorded.

The Kansas City Star reports that CoreCivic, the operator of the Leavenworth Detention Center, and its phone provider Securus Technologies agreed to pay the money into a fund that will be distributed among attorneys who had in-person or phone communications intercepted.

A federal judge in Missouri approved the agreement Wednesday. The settlement comes a year after the companies agreed to pay $1.6 million to detainees who had made similar claims.