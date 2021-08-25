‘Karate Kid, The Musical’ to premiere in St. Louis next year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Karate Kid, The Musical is making its world premiere in St. Louis next year. The stage adaptation is based on the 1984 movie. It will be a part of STAGES St. Louis 2022 season and the first performance is on May 25.

The Karate Kid is a cultural phenomenon. There are now five films in the movie franchise and a successful streaming series named “Cobra Kai.” The 1984 movie is widely credited with popularizing karate in the United States.

The 1984 movie is based on a semi-autobiographical story by screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and the musical will feature a book by the writer.

“When I was a young man, my life was forever changed by traditional Okinawan Karate and the instructors who taught it to me. The Karate Kid is my love letter to both those masters and their practice. Karate teaches, above all, to follow your dreams no matter what obstacles are put in front of you, and that is the spirit with which all of us are approaching this show. I am particularly pleased to have Amon guiding us forward with such wisdom, positivity, and passion,” writes Kamen.

The musical is led by renowned Japanese director Amon Miyamoto.

“It’s a message that I think we need to hear even more now than we did in 1984, and I am so excited to have the chance to modernize and musicalize this beloved story for what will be the world’s first karate action musical,” writes Miyamoto.

“We are truly honored to be squarely between the crossroads of Tokyo and New York City and telling this universal story of understanding and acceptance,” STAGES Executive Producer Jack Lane writes. “We cannot think of a better show to help launch not just STAGES, but the St. Louis region, as a brand new pre-Broadway tryout destination.”