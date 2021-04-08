Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to deliver Washington University commencement address

ST. LOUIS– Washington University plans to celebrate commencement with in-person ceremonies next month, in line with public health guidance, and on Thursday the school announced former NBA great and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would be the commencement speaker for the Class of 2021.
Instead of one large, school-wide ceremony, the University plans several smaller events May 20-21 with a maximum of 500 students and two guests per graduate at each event to comply with COVID-19 precautions.
The commencement speech will be pre-recorded so that it can be played at each event.
The school will also welcome back graduates from the class of 2020 who did not get an in-person sendoff because of the pandemic. An announcement on the speaker for those events, slated for May 30, will be announced later this month.