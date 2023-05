ST. LOUIS – It’s’ Giveback Tuesday’ at Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria Tuesday. Every month, the restaurant features a non-profit organization and donates 100% of profits to the charity.

This month’s lucky recipient is Emmaus Homes. The non-profit helps people with cognitive or developmental disabilities.

Katie’s Pizza is open Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.