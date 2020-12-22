Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosting ‘Giveback Tuesday’ benefiting Doorways

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo – After making some changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shape the way we dine out for dinner, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is still finding ways to give back.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit charity and donates 100 percent of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $242,693 to local nonprofit organizations.

“I have had tough times in my life and had to rely on support from nonprofits, so to be able to be in a position where I can give back…it is super humbling and incredible”, said Katie Katie Collier owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta.

Funds raised from the ‘Giveback Tuesday’ December 22 will be used to Doorways, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to individuals and families who are affected by HIV/AIDS and are struggling with homelessness or unstable housing.

Lunch, dinner, drinks, carryout are all included as well as there new frozen pizza and winter menu.

“When dining rooms closed back in April, we had to save our restaurants and protect our employees”, said Collier. We began freezing and selling our wood-oven pizzas”.

Due to St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions indoor dining is closed however people can still stop for outdoor patio seating and curbside pickup.

The restaurant anticipates on raising $2,000 for Tuesdays event.

