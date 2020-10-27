KC sees record virus deaths; St. Louis hospitals filling

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis hospitals are filling up with coronavirus patients at an alarming rate, and experts say many of those patients are coming in from other areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City area over the past week recorded its highest number of deaths over a one-week period, with more than 80 people dying from COVID-19.

Missouri is among several states across the U.S. seeing a spike in confirmed cases and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus.

The state health department on Tuesday announced 1,695 additional confirmed cases and 28 more deaths. The state has reported 172,717 cases and 2,838 deaths since the pandemic began.