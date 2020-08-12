KC youth soccer club founder pleads guilty to sex crime

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas kindergarten teacher Dana Kimmell had no idea her recent Facebook post would spread the way it did, garnering more than 40,000 shares.

"I had no clue. I figured it would impact a few people in our area. I had no clue it would impact so many," said Kimmell, who teaches at Sundown Lane Elementary School in Amarillo.