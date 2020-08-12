KC youth soccer club founder pleads guilty to sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The founder of a Kansas City-area youth soccer club has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a teen player and will be sentenced next month. The Kansas City Star reports that 37-year-old Jason Cummins pleaded guilty last month to attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child between the ages of 14 and 16. He has also registered as a sex offender. Investigators say Cummins targeted a girl he had coached since she was 9. Police say he inappropriately touched her, forced her to sit on his lap and sent her inappropriate texts. Cummins founded the soccer club Arson FC in 2014. Since his guilty plea, he’s turned operation of the club over to his wife.