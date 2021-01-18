Keep an eye out for snow in your area Monday

ST. LOUIS – Clouds are breaking for the morning, but will build back as it gets into the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the low-40s, but areas to the south will see temperatures climb closer to the mid-40s. The next wave of energy is going to arrive later Monday afternoon. That means snow for some. We will watch for a band setting up in northern counties by 3 and 4 p.m. This band will be narrow, so not everyone will see flakes flying. Where the snow falls, could see up to 1″ with localized spots seeing more. On the southern edge of snowfall, areas could see light rain through Monday evening.

Overnight any snow pulls east with temperatures back in the 20s.

Tuesday will see temperatures near a seasonal high before a warmup is expected for the mid to late work week. The area will stay dry for almost all of the week until the next chance of rain and snow arrives by Sunday.