‘Keep Live Alive’ benefit to help workers in St. Louis stage and music scene

ST. LOUIS–Hundreds of entertainment workers in St. Louis lost their jobs when the COVID pandemic hit. St. Louis Classic Rock Preservation Society knew it could help. The organization banded together with other St. Louis groups to create a 90-minute special that highlights St. Louis’ iconic music venues, and a few familiar faces, both local and national.

The special is free to watch, but all donations will go to a fund that will be given to St. Louis entertainment workers who lost thier jobs because of the pandemic. Those affected can apply with Keep Live Alive St. Louis to receive a grant. Each grant will be $1000. Greg Hagglund, co-producer of Keep Live Alive STL said they will give out as many as possible to help those in need.

“If it helps pay part of the rent or a month’s worth of groceries, that’s what it is well intended for,” Hagglund said. “To be able to take what I’ve learned and turn it around and do some good in St. Louis has been really rewarding.”

“Keep Live Alive St. Louis is really important, at the Pageant and Delmar Hall and even Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room, we’ll survive, but a lot of the small venues won’t and are really struggling and the small musicians are struggling during this pandemic,” Joe Edwards said.

“You’re going to see a lot of familiar faces and hear a lot of familiar voices, people as small as me on KSHE, but also people like John Eulett from the KSHE morning rock show, Lux from 1075 The Pointe, Lern Elwell said. “But you’re also going to see some international bands, Sammy Haggart makes a cameo on this a couple of times, of REO Speedwagon.”

Lauren Lern Elwell, the Afternoon Drive Host at KSHE-95 helps host the 90 minute special.

“We have some of the best stages in the country here in St. Louis, I want none of these venues to close I hope that they all are here when things get fired back up,” Lern Elwell said.

KEEP LIVE ALIVE website

Fair St. Louis Foundation is going to match any donation over the next few days up to $10,000.