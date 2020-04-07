‘Keep your eyes open’ Seach for missing teen enters sixth month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - While many are separated from their loved ones during this COVID-19 pandemic, one St. Louis teenager is still missing six months after she disappeared. Tuesday, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children out of Alexandria, Virginia and the St. Louis Police Department is asking for help from the public to find Lamonika Parker.

"It's still very much an active investigation a lot of individuals want to find her safely. We're looking for community support in that search," said John Bischoff - Acting Vice President of Missing Children Division National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lamonika Parker, 17, went missing on October 6, 2019. She who is 5'1" and weighs 177 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Keep your eyes open. I know that's difficult with folks staying home more often. But, if you see something, look on our website at missingkids.org or look at the St. Louis Police Department's website. They have a poster of her as well. Look at that image of Lamonika Parker. If you see something or remember something from the last six months that may assist in their investigation to go ahead and call them," said John Bischoff.

If you have any information you're encouraged to contact the St. Louis Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also asking parents to talk to their children during this COVID-19 pandemic.

"Online activity is up. We know this. There's a lot of activity, with kids on their phones and mobile devices. It's a good time for parents to talk to kids about not sharing their personal information online," said John Bischoff.

If you have any information, you're encouraged to call St. Louis Police: 314-231-1212.