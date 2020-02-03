'Kegger at my mom's house': Chiefs fan Paul Rudd says it's time to plan a big party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions, and it's time to celebrate with a party - possibly one at the home of Paul Rudd's mom.

"I'm freaking out. I guess we really got to plan a big 'ole kegger, don't we," Rudd told WDAF during the Chiefs postgame celebration.

It all began in 2015 when Rudd jokingly threw out an invite when the Royals advanced to the World Series. He did the same two weeks ago when the Chiefs won the AFC to advance to the Super Bowl.

"Kegger at mom's," Rudd said Sunday after the Chiefs big win. "Somebody better let my mom know."