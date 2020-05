ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals sent out a tweet this afternoon saying that Kenny Chesney has postponed his summer tour. It has been moved until 2021.

Kenny Chesney also tweeted a message to fans. In it, he says, “We have done everything possible… and things I’m not even sure we would’ve thought of three months ago. Myself and my team have talked to medical experts, city commissioners, team owners, building staffs, the NFL, often daily, because coming out to play for you is everything to us.”

New dates coming soon. Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds available at original point of purchase for 30 days after the new date announcement. https://t.co/Sf6wV0ZcAK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 14, 2020